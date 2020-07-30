Service International (SCI) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Service International (SCI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.4% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Service International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Service International’s market cap is currently $7.33B and has a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -62.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCI in relation to earlier this year.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.