Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 42.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seres Therapeutics with a $9.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.39 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, Seres Therapeutics has an average volume of 205.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. operates a microbiome therapeutics platform company, which engages in the development of biological drugs. The firm creates medicines using live bacteria to treat diseases resulting from functional deficiencies in the microbiome, a condition known as dysbiosis.