Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and B.Riley FBR gave Sequans Communications S A (NYSE: SQNS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Sequans Communications S A today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 52.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Everspin Technologies, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sequans Communications S A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.17, which is a 77.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, B.Riley FBR also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.59 and a one-year low of $1.68. Currently, Sequans Communications S A has an average volume of 284.6K.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the designs, development, and supply of 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband and internet of things applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its solutions include high speed LTE, ultra large cell range, non 3GPP frequencies, LTE for satellite, streamrichLTE customer devices, colibri LTE cat 4 platform, and calliope LTEcat M1/NB1 platform. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.