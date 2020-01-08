Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Hold rating on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.60, close to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 39.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sensus Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.23 and a one-year low of $3.31. Currently, Sensus Healthcare has an average volume of 24.35K.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary medical devices specializing in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions. Its main product is SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.