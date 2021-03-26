Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Oppenheimer gave Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Sensei Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.49, close to its 52-week low of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Repare Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

Sensei Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, implying a 123.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNSE in relation to earlier this year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The companies ImmunoPhage platform is a powerful, self-adjuvanted and highly differentiated immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a robust, focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.