Semler Scientific (SMLR) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Semler Scientific (SMLR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $151.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 59.2% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Motus Gi Holdings, and Lantern Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Semler Scientific with a $151.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $133.54 and a one-year low of $50.11. Currently, Semler Scientific has an average volume of 12.68K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.