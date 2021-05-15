SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.15.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 35.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.38 and a one-year low of $1.76. Currently, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average volume of 586.6K.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. Its product galinpepimut-S, or GPS, is an immunotherapeutic agent licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or MSK, which targets the Wilms tumor 1, or WT1, protein. Its products include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.