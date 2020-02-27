SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.25, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 36.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $72.00 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average volume of 626K.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. Its product galinpepimut-S, or GPS, is an immunotherapeutic agent licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or MSK, which targets the Wilms tumor 1, or WT1, protein. Its products include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.