Selecta Biosciences (SELB) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad downgraded Selecta Biosciences (SELB – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, which is a 154.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.50 price target.

Based on Selecta Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.39 million.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.