Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Selecta Biosciences (SELB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75, which is a 217.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Selecta Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10K and had a GAAP net loss of $12.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SELB in relation to earlier this year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.