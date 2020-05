Select Energy Services (WTTR) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran reiterated a Buy rating on Select Energy Services (WTTR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.9% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Select Energy Services with a $5.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.75 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Select Energy Services has an average volume of 555.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Select Energy Services Inc. engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services to customers that includes integrated oil companies and independent oil and natural gas producers. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures and provides a full suite of chemicals utilized in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing and well completions, including polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies, to pressure pumping service companies. The Wellsite Services segment offers oil and natural gas operators with a variety of services, including providing workforce accommodations and surface rental equipment, crane and logistics services, wellsite, and pipeline construction and field services. The company was founded on November 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.