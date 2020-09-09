SecureWorks (SCWX) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Hold rating on SecureWorks (SCWX – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SecureWorks.

Based on SecureWorks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141 million and GAAP net loss of $7.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $133 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.27 million.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which delivers information security solutions. The company’s SecureWorks Counter Threat Platform is a SaaS-based early-warning system that delivers insights and deploys countermeasures derived from analytics and applied intelligence. It prevents security breaches and detects malicious activity in real time. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.