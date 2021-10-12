SecureWorks (SCWX) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Mike Cikos from Needham maintained a Hold rating on SecureWorks (SCWX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Cikos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Cognyte Software, and Tenable Holdings.

SecureWorks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SecureWorks’ market cap is currently $1.64B and has a P/E ratio of -61.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which delivers information security solutions. The company’s SecureWorks Counter Threat Platform is a SaaS-based early-warning system that delivers insights and deploys countermeasures derived from analytics and applied intelligence. It prevents security breaches and detects malicious activity in real time. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.