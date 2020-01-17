Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.46, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $122.36 and a one-year low of $62.90. Currently, Seattle Genetics has an average volume of 1.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Daniel G. Welch, a Director at SGEN bought 17,500 shares for a total of $223,300.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its product Adcetris is an antibody-drug for the treatment of lymphoma. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.