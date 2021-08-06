Seaport Global Upgrades O-I Glass (OI) to Buy

O-I Glass (OI – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from Seaport Global analyst Seaport Global yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.83.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for O-I Glass with a $19.00 average price target, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

O-I Glass’ market cap is currently $2.34B and has a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.14.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.