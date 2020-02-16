Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report issued on February 14, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP – Research Report), with a price target of $1.14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seanergy Maritime with a $1.07 average price target, a 197.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.00 price target.

Based on Seanergy Maritime’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.19 million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.