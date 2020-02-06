Seabridge Gold (SA) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Seabridge Gold (SA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 34.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seabridge Gold with a $29.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Seabridge Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.05 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and development of gold properties. Its objective is to provide its shareholders with exceptional leverage to a rising gold price. It focuses on the KSM, Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, and building trust projects.