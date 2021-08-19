August 19, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Scotiabank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (SGCFF)

By Austin Angelo

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman maintained a Buy rating on Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (SGCFFResearch Report) on August 16 and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Grauman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Grauman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.71.

Based on Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $513 million and net profit of $9.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $470 million and had a GAAP net loss of $344K.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, annuities, pension administration, banking, and investment management. Sagicor operates through the following three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life USA, and Sagicor Life. Geographically, the firm operates in Jamaica, the United States, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and other countries in the Caribbean.

