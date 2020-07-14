Scotiabank Reiterates Their Overweight Rating on JOYY (YY)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on July 11, Daniel Chen from Scotiabank reiterated an Overweight rating on JOYY (NASDAQ: YY), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.43.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JOYY with a $100.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.35 and a one-year low of $41.33. Currently, JOYY has an average volume of 1.18M.

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.