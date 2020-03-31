Scotiabank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

In a report released today, Sumit Malhotra from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF – Research Report), with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.57, close to its 52-week low of $11.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhotra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Malhotra covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Laurentian Bank.

Canadian Western Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.85.

Based on Canadian Western Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $220 million and net profit of $77.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $70.06 million.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.