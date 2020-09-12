Scotiabank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Cemex SAB (CX)

In a report released yesterday, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Cemex SAB (CX – Research Report), with a price target of $4.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.79.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cemex SAB is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.90, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.50 price target.

Cemex SAB’s market cap is currently $4.86B and has a P/E ratio of 28.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others. The Europe segment covers United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and Czech Republic, Poland and Latvia, as well as trading activities in Scandinavia, and Finland. The SCA&C segment includes Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Caribbean TCL, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Jamaica, the Caribbean, El Salvador, and Guatemala. The EMEA segment comprises of Egypt, Israel, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. The Others segment refers to the cement trade maritime operations, information technology solutions business, and other corporate entities as well as other minor subsidiaries with different lines of business. The company was founded by Lorenzo Zambrano Gutierrez in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.