Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers (STNG – Research Report) on August 6 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 42.2% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Nordic American Tanker, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Tankers with a $23.71 average price target, which is a 67.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.67 and a one-year low of $8.28. Currently, Scorpio Tankers has an average volume of 1M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.