July 23, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr reiterated a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers (STNGResearch Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 32.1% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Tankers with a $25.67 average price target, implying a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Scorpio Tankers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $134 million and GAAP net loss of $62.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $46.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019