Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr reiterated a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers (STNG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 32.1% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Tankers with a $25.67 average price target, implying a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Scorpio Tankers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $134 million and GAAP net loss of $62.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $46.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.