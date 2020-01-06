Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Gets a Sell Rating from Cleaves Securities

In a report released today, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Sell rating on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT – Research Report), with a price target of $4.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 72.5% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scorpio Bulkers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.45.

The company has a one-year high of $7.78 and a one-year low of $3.57. Currently, Scorpio Bulkers has an average volume of 354K.

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt.