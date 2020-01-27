Science Applications (SAIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications (SAIC – Research Report), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Science Applications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $96.00 and a one-year low of $65.47. Currently, Science Applications has an average volume of 334.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.