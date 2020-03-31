Schlumberger (SLB) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger (SLB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.28, close to its 52-week low of $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 34.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Schlumberger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.46, a 120.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.88 and a one-year low of $11.87. Currently, Schlumberger has an average volume of 17.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production, Cameron and Elimination and other. The Reservoir Characterization Group segment consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources. The Drilling Group segment includes the drilling and positioning of oil and gas wells such as bits and drilling tolls, drilling and measurement, land rigs and integrated drilling services. The Production Group segment provides technologies in the lifetime production of oil and gas reservoirs such as well services, completions, artificial lift, well intervention, water service, integrated production services and others. The Cameron Group segment consists of the pressure and flow control for drilling and intervention rigs, oil and gas wells and production facilities. The company was founded by Conrad Schlumberger and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.