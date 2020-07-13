SBA Communications (SBAC) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded SBA Communications (SBAC – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $304.42, close to its 52-week high of $323.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Nispel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 83.1% success rate. Nispel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wideopenwest, T Mobile US, and Verizon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SBA Communications with a $333.86 average price target.

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $517 million and GAAP net loss of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $493 million and had a net profit of $25.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBAC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Ciarfella, the EVP Operations of SBAC sold 7,038 shares for a total of $2,252,332.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.