December 15, 2020

Savara (SVRA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Savara (SVRAResearch Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Savara is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.15.

Savara’s market cap is currently $65.51M and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.01.

Savara, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its products include AeroVanc, Molgradex, GM-CSF, and Aironite. The company was founded on April 27, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

