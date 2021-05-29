Saturday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Renesola (SOL), The ExOne Company (XONE), AppLovin (APP)

So far Saturday, May 29, NASDAQ is up 0.05% and the S&P is down -0.78%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report) and AppLovin (APP – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 18.99% in midday trading to $9.40. Shares opened today at $7.90. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Second Sight Medical Products is up 16.12% in midday trading to $5.98. Shares opened today at $5.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Renesola is down -8.32% in midday trading to $8.15. Shares opened today at $8.89. The company has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.57, marking a 41.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on SOL, with a price target of $8.20, which implies a downside of 8% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The ExOne Company is down -7.3% in midday trading to $21.32. Shares opened today at $23.00. The company has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.75, marking a 42.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on XONE, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on May 18, Alliance Global Partners’ Brian Kinstlinger maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $27.00.

AppLovin is up 6.39% in midday trading to $74.31. Shares opened today at $69.85. The company has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $75.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.11, marking a 7.53% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Truist analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on APP, with a price target of $77.00, which represents a potential upside of 10% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $64.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $8.7M worth of APP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AppLovin has been positive based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>