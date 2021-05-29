Saturday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Renesola (SOL), The ExOne Company (XONE), AppLovin (APP)By Carrie Williams
So far Saturday, May 29, NASDAQ is up 0.05% and the S&P is down -0.78%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report) and AppLovin (APP – Research Report).
Organovo Holdings is up 18.99% in midday trading to $9.40. Shares opened today at $7.90. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92.
Second Sight Medical Products is up 16.12% in midday trading to $5.98. Shares opened today at $5.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Renesola is down -8.32% in midday trading to $8.15. Shares opened today at $8.89. The company has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.57, marking a 41.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on SOL, with a price target of $8.20, which implies a downside of 8% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.50.
The ExOne Company is down -7.3% in midday trading to $21.32. Shares opened today at $23.00. The company has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.75, marking a 42.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on XONE, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on May 18, Alliance Global Partners’ Brian Kinstlinger maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $27.00.
AppLovin is up 6.39% in midday trading to $74.31. Shares opened today at $69.85. The company has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $75.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.11, marking a 7.53% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Truist analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on APP, with a price target of $77.00, which represents a potential upside of 10% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $64.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $8.7M worth of APP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AppLovin has been positive based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.