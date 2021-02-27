Saturday’s Midday Stock Update: Monitronics International (SCTY), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Groupon (GRPN), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), La Jolla Pharma (LJPC)

So far Saturday, February 27, NASDAQ is down -2.47% and the S&P is down -4.34%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), Groupon (GRPN – Research Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report) and La Jolla Pharma (LJPC – Research Report).

Monitronics International is down -16.42% in midday trading to $8.50. Shares opened today at $10.17. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Aerie Pharma is up 13.31% in midday trading to $18.39. Shares opened today at $16.23. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.67, marking a 64.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $26.00, which implies an upside of 60% from current levels. Separately, on February 25, Raymond James’ Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $383.8K worth of AERI shares.

Groupon is up 12.17% in midday trading to $43.40. Shares opened today at $38.69. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.00, marking a -14.71% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on GRPN, with a price target of $34.00, which reflects a potential downside of -12% from last closing price. Separately, on January 4, Barclays’ Ross Sandler initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.04M worth of GRPN shares.

Intercept Pharma is down -10.86% in midday trading to $21.66. Shares opened today at $24.30. The company has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $98.03. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $50.75, marking a 108.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Hold rating on ICPT, with a price target of $29.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, B.Riley Financial’s Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $65.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $115.6K worth of ICPT shares and purchased $216.3K worth of ICPT shares.

La Jolla Pharma is down -10.27% in midday trading to $5.24. Shares opened today at $5.84. The company has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

