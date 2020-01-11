Saturday’s Midday Stock Update: La Jolla Pharma (LJPC), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Novagold Resources New (NG), Jumei International (JMEI)

So far Saturday, January 11, NASDAQ is down -2.36% and the S&P is down -1.58%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: La Jolla Pharma (LJPC – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), Novagold Resources New (NG – Research Report) and Jumei International (JMEI – Research Report).

La Jolla Pharma is up 15.83% in midday trading to $6.00. Shares opened today at $5.18. The company has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.50, marking a 122.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Hold rating on LJPC. Separately, on the same day, Cowen’s Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products is up 9.83% in midday trading to $5.54. Shares opened today at $5.04. The company has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $2.50, marking a -50.40% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 15, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on EYES, with a price target of $2.50, which represents a potential downside of 50% from where the stock is currently trading.

Clovis Oncology is down -6.89% in midday trading to $9.19. Shares opened today at $9.87. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.17, marking a 33.43% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $27.00, which implies an upside of 174% from current levels. Separately, on January 7, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $28.92K worth of CLVS shares.

Novagold Resources New is up 6.83% in midday trading to $8.76. Shares opened today at $8.20. The company has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.21. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.03M worth of NG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novagold Resources New has been positive based on 101 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Jumei International is down -5.78% in midday trading to $17.43. Shares opened today at $18.50. The company has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

