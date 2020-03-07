Saturday’s Midday Stock Update: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Devon Energy (DVN), Apache (APA)

So far Saturday, March 7, NASDAQ is up 4.47% and the S&P is up 4.31%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG – Research Report), Devon Energy (DVN – Research Report) and Apache (APA – Research Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 30.34% in midday trading to $14.09. Shares opened today at $10.81. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $16.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.43, marking a -12.77% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Willey reiterated a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $7.00, which represents a potential downside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 18 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 15.54% in midday trading to $8.55. Shares opened today at $7.40. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas is up 12.82% in midday trading to $16.37. Shares opened today at $14.51. The company has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.33, marking a 26.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Hold rating on COG, with a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 24% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.34M worth of COG shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Devon Energy is down -11.81% in midday trading to $13.37. Shares opened today at $15.16. The company has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.39. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.00, marking a 104.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Bernstein Research analyst Bob Brackett maintained a Hold rating on DVN, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels. Separately, on February 20, MKM Partners’ John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $29.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.71M worth of DVN shares.

Apache is down -11.61% in midday trading to $20.70. Shares opened today at $23.42. The company has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.64, marking a 43.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Michael Scialla maintained a Buy rating on APA, with a price target of $37.00, which implies an upside of 58% from current levels. Separately, on March 3, RBC’s Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $35.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $99.57K worth of APA shares.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>