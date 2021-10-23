Saturday’s Midday Stock Update: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Snap (SNAP), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

So far Saturday, October 23, NASDAQ is down -0.33% and the S&P is up 0.09%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), Snap (SNAP – Research Report) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report).

Fuelcell Energy is down -9.44% in midday trading to $7.29. Shares opened today at $8.05. The company has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.33, marking a -8.94% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $6.00, which implies a downside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on September 15, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs is up 7.92% in midday trading to $23.85. Shares opened today at $22.10. The company has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.51. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.00, marking a 22.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba maintained a Hold rating on CLF, with a price target of $21.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on October 6, Goldman Sachs’ Emily Chieng upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $24.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.5K worth of CLF shares and purchased $66.86K worth of CLF shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cleveland-Cliffs has been positive based on 54 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Aerie Pharma is down -6.45% in midday trading to $10.59. Shares opened today at $11.32. The company has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.83, marking a 145.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $24.00, which implies an upside of 112% from current levels.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Snap is down -6.14% in midday trading to $55.14. Shares opened today at $58.75. The company has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $83.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $77.00, marking a 31.06% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Hold rating on SNAP, with a price target of $60.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Truist’s Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $75.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.16M worth of SNAP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Snap has been negative based on 161 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is up 5.77% in midday trading to $8.25. Shares opened today at $7.80. The company has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $36.67, marking a 370.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria maintained a Buy rating on ATNM, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 221% from where the stock is currently trading.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>