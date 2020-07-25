Saturday’s Midday Stock Update: Dynavax (DVAX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Celldex (CLDX), Yamana Gold (AUY), Ebix (EBIX)

So far Saturday, July 25, NASDAQ is up 0.33% and the S&P is down -0.11%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Yamana Gold (AUY – Research Report) and Ebix (EBIX – Research Report).

Dynavax is down -9.7% in midday trading to $8.88. Shares opened today at $9.83. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.33, marking a 55.90% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau reiterated a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 103% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices is up 8.13% in midday trading to $69.40. Shares opened today at $64.18. The company has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $69.94. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $57.76, marking a -10.00% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Hold rating on AMD, with a price target of $33.00, which reflects a potential downside of -49% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, RBC’s Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $71.00.

Celldex is down -7.19% in midday trading to $10.84. Shares opened today at $11.68. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 45.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 54% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Yamana Gold is up 6.78% in midday trading to $6.30. Shares opened today at $5.90. The company has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.31. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.36, marking a -9.15% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Buy rating on AUY, with a price target of C$6.50, which implies an upside of 10% from current levels. Separately, on July 22, National Bank’s Mike Parkin maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$8.50.

Ebix is down -6.07% in midday trading to $21.20. Shares opened today at $22.57. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.00, marking a 50.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, BMO analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on EBIX, with a price target of $34.00, which represents a potential upside of 51% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebix has been negative based on 18 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

