Saturday’s Midday Stock Update: Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Continental Resources (CLR), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Apache (APA), Weyerhaeuser (WY)

So far Saturday, May 2, NASDAQ is down -2.05% and the S&P is down -2.52%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Chesapeake Energy (CHK – Research Report), Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report), Apache (APA – Research Report) and Weyerhaeuser (WY – Research Report).

Chesapeake Energy is down -11.15% in midday trading to $14.98. Shares opened today at $16.86. The company has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $588.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.25, marking a 20.11% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Schmitz downgraded CHK to Sell, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential downside of 41% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 16, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

Continental Resources is down -9.95% in midday trading to $14.21. Shares opened today at $15.78. The company has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $43.78. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.96, marking a -24.21% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Hold rating on CLR, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential downside of 18% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 21, Imperial’s Jason Wangler maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been positive based on 32 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is down -9.84% in midday trading to $19.34. Shares opened today at $21.45. The company has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $29.62. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.71, marking a 57.16% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $43.00, which implies an upside of 100% from current levels. Separately, on April 7, Wedbush’s David Nierengarten reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Karyopharm Therapeutics has been negative based on 37 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apache is down -9.18% in midday trading to $11.28. Shares opened today at $12.42. The company has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.78. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.46, marking a -7.73% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Hold rating on APA, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential downside of 11% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 20, MKM Partners’ John Gerdes upgraded the stock to Buy . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $218.1K worth of APA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Apache has been positive based on 70 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Weyerhaeuser is down -8.69% in midday trading to $17.97. Shares opened today at $19.68. The company has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $31.58. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.25, marking a 28.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on WY, with a price target of $28.00, which implies an upside of 42% from current levels. Separately, on April 13, Merrill Lynch’s George Staphos maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $22.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Weyerhaeuser has been positive based on 34 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>