Saturday’s Midday Movers: Xoma (XOMA), Snap (SNAP), 3D Systems (DDD), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), The ExOne Company (XONE)

So far Saturday, October 24, NASDAQ is down -0.98% and the S&P is down -0.31%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Snap (SNAP – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX – Research Report) and The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report).

Xoma is up 12.52% in midday trading to $22.56. Shares opened today at $20.05. The company has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.00, marking a 44.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $29.00, which implies an upside of 45% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive based on 16 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Snap is up 9.49% in midday trading to $43.17. Shares opened today at $39.43. The company has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $28.56. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $40.00, marking a 1.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Sell rating on SNAP, with a price target of $24.00, which represents a potential downside of 39% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 21, Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $36.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.69M worth of SNAP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Snap has been negative based on 151 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

3D Systems is down -8.37% in midday trading to $7.66. Shares opened today at $8.36. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.56. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a -4.31% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been positive based on 74 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Pacific Ethanol is down -6.24% in midday trading to $8.87. Shares opened today at $9.46. The company has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 74.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine maintained a Buy rating on PEIX, with a price target of $13.00, which implies an upside of 37% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $526.7K worth of PEIX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been positive based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

The ExOne Company is down -5.85% in midday trading to $12.07. Shares opened today at $12.82. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.33, marking a 11.78% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger maintained a Buy rating on XONE, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 10, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Van Horn maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8,871 worth of XONE shares.

