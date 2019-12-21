Saturday’s Midday Movers: Rite Aid (RAD), BlackBerry (BB), Arrowhead Research (ARWR), Calamp Crop (CAMP), CyberArk Software (CYBR)

So far Saturday, December 21, NASDAQ is down -1.01% and the S&P is up 0.27%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Arrowhead Research (ARWR – Research Report), Calamp Crop (CAMP – Research Report) and CyberArk Software (CYBR – Research Report).

Rite Aid is up 15.76% in midday trading to $14.03. Shares opened today at $12.12. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.04K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

BlackBerry is up 7.4% in midday trading to $6.53. Shares opened today at $6.08. The company has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.52, marking a 23.68% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Pi Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou maintained a Hold rating on BB, with a price target of $7.20, which represents a potential upside of 18% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 20, TD Securities’ Daniel Chan maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Arrowhead Research is down -6.41% in midday trading to $63.49. Shares opened today at $67.84. The company has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $72.80, marking a 7.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu initiated coverage with a Hold rating on ARWR. Separately, on December 11, Piper Jaffray’s Edward Tenthoff reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $80.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Research has been negative based on 42 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Calamp Crop is down -6.12% in midday trading to $9.67. Shares opened today at $10.30. The company has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.75, marking a 52.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster maintained a Hold rating on CAMP, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 36% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 19, Canaccord Genuity’s Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $17.00.

CyberArk Software is down -4.57% in midday trading to $116.44. Shares opened today at $122.02. The company has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $148.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $136.11, marking a 11.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Evercore ISI analyst Kenneth Talanian maintained a Buy rating on CYBR, with a price target of $140.00, which implies an upside of 15% from current levels. Separately, on November 8, D.A. Davidson’s Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $120.00.

