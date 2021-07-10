Saturday’s Midday Movers: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Macy’s (M), Snap (SNAP), AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

So far Saturday, July 10, NASDAQ is up 0.51% and the S&P is up 2.98%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report), Macy’s (M – Research Report), Snap (SNAP – Research Report) and AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is up 9.77% in midday trading to $11.01. Shares opened today at $10.03. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $11.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.17, marking a -48.45% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Jefferies Co. analyst Chris LaFemina maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $8.00, which reflects a potential downside of -20% from last closing price. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $120.7K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 41 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is up 6.11% in midday trading to $22.56. Shares opened today at $21.26. The company has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $24.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.32, marking a 33.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Argus analyst David Coleman initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CLF and a price target of $26.00, which represents a potential upside of 22% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 13, Goldman Sachs’ Emily Chieng maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $470.3K worth of CLF shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cleveland-Cliffs has been negative based on 49 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Macy’s is up 6.02% in midday trading to $18.67. Shares opened today at $17.61. The company has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.89, marking a 7.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Jefferies Co. analyst Stephanie Wissink assigned a Buy rating on M, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 31% from current levels. Separately, on May 20, UBS’s Jay Sole maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $26.45K worth of M shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Macy’s has been negative based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Snap is up 5.3% in midday trading to $65.81. Shares opened today at $62.50. The company has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $78.41, marking a 25.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post reiterated a Hold rating on SNAP, with a price target of $70.00, which implies an upside of 12% from current levels. Separately, on May 24, Jefferies Co.’s Brent Thill reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $81.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.25M worth of SNAP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Snap has been negative based on 156 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

AVEO Pharma is up 5.15% in midday trading to $6.13. Shares opened today at $5.83. The company has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.00, marking a 260.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $24.00, which implies an upside of 312% from current levels.

