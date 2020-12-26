Saturday’s Midday Movers: Monitronics International (SCTY), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), The ExOne Company (XONE), Capstone Turbine (CPST), Microvision (MVIS)

So far Saturday, December 26, NASDAQ is up 2.34% and the S&P is up 0.84%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report) and Microvision (MVIS – Research Report).

Monitronics International is up 17.07% in midday trading to $12.00. Shares opened today at $10.25. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Pacific Ethanol is down -9.35% in midday trading to $6.01. Shares opened today at $6.63. The company has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.50, marking a 118.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on PEIX, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 141% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $223.4K worth of PEIX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been negative based on 16 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

The ExOne Company is down -8.98% in midday trading to $10.85. Shares opened today at $11.92. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.50, marking a 30.03% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz initiated coverage with a Buy rating on XONE and a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential upside of 9% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $243.2K worth of XONE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on The ExOne Company has been negative based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Capstone Turbine is down -7.86% in midday trading to $9.85. Shares opened today at $10.69. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.50, marking a -29.84% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on CPST, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential downside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 11, Maxim Group’s Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Capstone Turbine has been positive based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is down -7.41% in midday trading to $6.50. Shares opened today at $7.02. The company has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

