Saturday’s Midday Movers: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Continental Resources (CLR), Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

So far Saturday, February 29, NASDAQ is up 13.13% and the S&P is up 7.56%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Invivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV – Research Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD – Research Report), Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report).

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings is down -18% in midday trading to $6.15. Shares opened today at $7.50. The company has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

Clovis Oncology is up 16.74% in midday trading to $7.53. Shares opened today at $6.45. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $30.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.00, marking a 179.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $27.00, which represents a potential upside of 319% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 24, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $299.8K worth of CLVS shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is up 12.98% in midday trading to $42.74. Shares opened today at $37.83. The company has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $59.22, marking a 56.54% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on ACAD, with a price target of $48.00, which implies an upside of 27% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Guggenheim’s Yatin Suneja maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $58.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Continental Resources is up 12.26% in midday trading to $18.95. Shares opened today at $16.88. The company has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $52.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $38.56, marking a 128.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating on CLR, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 107% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 27, KeyBanc’s Leo Mariani downgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.97M worth of CLR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been negative based on 30 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Bluebird Bio is up 12.02% in midday trading to $72.33. Shares opened today at $64.57. The company has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $163.43. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $117.44, marking a 81.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on BLUE, with a price target of $92.00, which represents a potential upside of 42% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 19, Canaccord Genuity’s John Newman maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $118.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $113.6K worth of BLUE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Bluebird Bio has been negative based on 50 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

