May 1, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Saturday’s Midday Movers: EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Monitronics International (SCTY), Microvision (MVIS), First Solar (FSLR), Ocwen Financial (OCN)

By Carrie Williams

So far Saturday, May 1, NASDAQ is up 0.05% and the S&P is down -0.29%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; EKSO BIONICS (EKSOResearch Report), Monitronics International (SCTYResearch Report), Microvision (MVISResearch Report), First Solar (FSLRResearch Report) and Ocwen Financial (OCNResearch Report).

EKSO BIONICS is up 11.09% in midday trading to $5.71. Shares opened today at $5.14. The company has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 114.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 114% from current levels.

Monitronics International is down -10.49% in midday trading to $7.51. Shares opened today at $8.39. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Microvision is up 9.08% in midday trading to $15.25. Shares opened today at $13.98. The company has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Solar is down -8.9% in midday trading to $76.53. Shares opened today at $84.01. The company has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $112.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $91.60, marking a 9.03% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on FSLR. Separately, on the same day, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on First Solar has been negative based on 104 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ocwen Financial is up 7.73% in midday trading to $31.51. Shares opened today at $29.25. The company has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $32.51. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $484.9K worth of OCN shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019