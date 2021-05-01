Saturday’s Midday Movers: EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Monitronics International (SCTY), Microvision (MVIS), First Solar (FSLR), Ocwen Financial (OCN)

So far Saturday, May 1, NASDAQ is up 0.05% and the S&P is down -0.29%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), First Solar (FSLR – Research Report) and Ocwen Financial (OCN – Research Report).

EKSO BIONICS is up 11.09% in midday trading to $5.71. Shares opened today at $5.14. The company has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 114.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 114% from current levels.

Monitronics International is down -10.49% in midday trading to $7.51. Shares opened today at $8.39. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Microvision is up 9.08% in midday trading to $15.25. Shares opened today at $13.98. The company has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

First Solar is down -8.9% in midday trading to $76.53. Shares opened today at $84.01. The company has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $112.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $91.60, marking a 9.03% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on FSLR. Separately, on the same day, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on First Solar has been negative based on 104 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ocwen Financial is up 7.73% in midday trading to $31.51. Shares opened today at $29.25. The company has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $32.51. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $484.9K worth of OCN shares.

