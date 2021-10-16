October 16, 2021   Basic Materials   No comments

Saturday’s Midday Movers: Alcoa (AA), SandRidge Energy (SD), Microvision (MVIS), El Pollo LoCo (LOCO), Curis (CRIS)

By Carrie Williams

So far Saturday, October 16, NASDAQ is up 0.18% and the S&P is up 1.01%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Alcoa (AAResearch Report), SandRidge Energy (SDResearch Report), Microvision (MVISResearch Report), El Pollo LoCo (LOCOResearch Report) and Curis (CRISResearch Report).

Alcoa is up 7.86% in midday trading to $56.00. Shares opened today at $51.92. The company has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $56.93. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $55.67, marking a 7.22% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba reiterated a Buy rating on AA, with a price target of $62.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, B.Riley Financial’s Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $52.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $67.49K worth of AA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Alcoa has been neutral based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SandRidge Energy is down -7.17% in midday trading to $11.52. Shares opened today at $12.41. The company has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Microvision is down -6.52% in midday trading to $9.18. Shares opened today at $9.82. The company has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

El Pollo LoCo is down -6.5% in midday trading to $15.39. Shares opened today at $16.46. The company has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 21.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 26, Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Hold rating on LOCO.

Curis is down -6.09% in midday trading to $7.25. Shares opened today at $7.72. The company has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a 146.11% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRIS and a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 94% from current levels.

