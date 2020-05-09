Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: Virnetx Holding (VHC), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Glu Mobile (GLUU), Vipshop (VIPS), Helmerich & Payne (HP)

So far Saturday, May 9, NASDAQ is up 2.84% and the S&P is up 1.35%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Virnetx Holding (VHC – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report), Vipshop (VIPS – Research Report) and Helmerich & Payne (HP – Research Report).

Virnetx Holding is up 15.61% in midday trading to $6.59. Shares opened today at $5.70. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Goodrich Petroleum is up 12.06% in midday trading to $8.83. Shares opened today at $7.88. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.50, marking a 20.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp assigned a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 27% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 21, Roth Capital’s John M. White downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.50. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Goodrich Petroleum has been positive based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Glu Mobile is up 11.41% in midday trading to $10.25. Shares opened today at $9.20. The company has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $10.73. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.60, marking a 4.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, The Benchmark Company analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating on GLUU, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 20% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Glu Mobile has been neutral based on 43 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vipshop is up 10.84% in midday trading to $17.18. Shares opened today at $15.50. The company has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.96. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.58, marking a 19.87% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse analyst Tina Long upgraded VIPS to Buy, with a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 16% from current levels. Separately, on March 9, UBS’s Jerry Liu maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00.

Helmerich & Payne is up 9.85% in midday trading to $17.73. Shares opened today at $16.14. The company has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $59.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.32, marking a 25.90% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on HP, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential downside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 5, J.P. Morgan’s Sean Meakim maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7,564 worth of HP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Helmerich & Payne has been positive based on 54 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>