Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: The ExOne Company (XONE), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Marvell (MRVL), Snap (SNAP)

So far Saturday, November 7, NASDAQ is up 2.72% and the S&P is up 0.25%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX – Research Report), Marvell (MRVL – Research Report) and Snap (SNAP – Research Report).

The ExOne Company is down -11.59% in midday trading to $10.07. Shares opened today at $11.39. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.33, marking a 25.81% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on XONE, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 10, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Van Horn maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics is down -9.92% in midday trading to $125.66. Shares opened today at $139.50. The company has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $175.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $194.08, marking a 39.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on SRPT, with a price target of $197.00, which represents a potential upside of 41% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Credit Suisse’s Martin Auster maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $162.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Sarepta Therapeutics has been negative based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Pacific Ethanol is down -9.16% in midday trading to $6.74. Shares opened today at $7.42. The company has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 122.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine maintained a Buy rating on PEIX, with a price target of $13.00, which implies an upside of 75% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $526.7K worth of PEIX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been positive based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Marvell is up 8.96% in midday trading to $45.13. Shares opened today at $41.42. The company has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.82. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $47.36, marking a 14.34% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on MRVL, with a price target of $40.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Needham’s Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $47.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.75M worth of MRVL shares and purchased $1.18M worth of MRVL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Marvell has been negative based on 75 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Snap is up 8.88% in midday trading to $45.38. Shares opened today at $41.68. The company has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $45.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $40.59, marking a -2.62% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating on SNAP, with a price target of $52.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on October 23, Citigroup’s Jason Bazinet maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.69M worth of SNAP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Snap has been negative based on 152 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

