Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Microvision (MVIS), LendingClub (LC), GoPro (GPRO), BlackBerry (BB)

So far Saturday, March 13, NASDAQ is up 1.64% and the S&P is up 1.93%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), GoPro (GPRO – Research Report) and BlackBerry (BB – Research Report).

Second Sight Medical Products is up 48% in midday trading to $15.20. Shares opened today at $10.27. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Microvision is up 14.9% in midday trading to $17.47. Shares opened today at $15.20. The company has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $24.18. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $490.5K worth of MVIS shares.

LendingClub is up 14.5% in midday trading to $15.08. Shares opened today at $13.17. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.36. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.25, marking a -14.58% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on LC. Separately, on December 31, Wedbush’s Henry Coffey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.18M worth of LC shares.

GoPro is up 13.99% in midday trading to $10.75. Shares opened today at $9.43. The company has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.19. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.48, marking a 0.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating on GPRO, with a price target of $6.00, which reflects a potential downside of -36% from last closing price. Separately, on February 5, Wedbush’s Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.09M worth of GPRO shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on GoPro has been negative based on 44 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

BlackBerry is up 13.18% in midday trading to $11.85. Shares opened today at $10.47. The company has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.66, marking a -17.29% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley downgraded BB to Sell, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on December 18, RBC’s Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.50. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 88 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

