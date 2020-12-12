Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK), Cameco (CCJ), Royalty Pharma (RPRX), Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

So far Saturday, December 12, NASDAQ is up 0.36% and the S&P is up 1.24%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO – Research Report), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK – Research Report), Cameco (CCJ – Research Report), Royalty Pharma (RPRX – Research Report) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report).

Sangamo Biosciences is down -17.75% in midday trading to $12.28. Shares opened today at $14.93. The company has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -19.62% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on SGMO, with a price target of $12.00, which reflects a potential downside of -20% from last closing price.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is down -13.29% in midday trading to $7.24. Shares opened today at $8.35. The company has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $8.86. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $916.2K worth of MACK shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cameco is up 6.64% in midday trading to $13.33. Shares opened today at $12.50. The company has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.23, marking a -2.16% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Scotia Bank analyst Orest Wowkodaw maintained a Buy rating on CCJ, with a price target of C$16.00, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 11, RBC’s Andrew Wong maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$14.00.

Royalty Pharma is down -6.26% in midday trading to $42.41. Shares opened today at $45.24. The company has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $51.00, marking a 12.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, UBS analyst Navin Jacob upgraded RPRX to Buy, with a price target of $51.00, which implies an upside of 13% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Royalty Pharma has been negative based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Lululemon Athletica is down -6.01% in midday trading to $344.32. Shares opened today at $366.33. The company has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $403.56, marking a 10.16% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on LULU, with a price target of $409.00, which represents a potential upside of 12% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, BMO’s Simeon Siegel maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $275.00.

