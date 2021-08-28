Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: Pixelworks (PXLW), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Helmerich & Payne (HP)

So far Saturday, August 28, NASDAQ is up 0.61% and the S&P is up 2.98%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Pixelworks (PXLW – Research Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report) and Helmerich & Payne (HP – Research Report).

Pixelworks is up 23.04% in midday trading to $6.89. Shares opened today at $5.60. The company has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.56. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.00, marking a 25.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg downgraded PXLW to Hold. Separately, on August 11, Craig-Hallum’s Richard Shannon maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $101.8K worth of PXLW shares.

Navios Maritime Partners is up 14.67% in midday trading to $27.52. Shares opened today at $24.00. The company has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $43.00, marking a 79.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Jefferies Co. analyst Randy Giveans assigned a Buy rating on NMM, with a price target of $43.00, which represents a potential upside of 79% from where the stock is currently trading.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is up 9.59% in midday trading to $5.60. Shares opened today at $5.11. The company has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.57, marking a 185.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph downgraded KPTI to Sell. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $26.00.

Peabody Energy Comm is up 8.94% in midday trading to $15.60. Shares opened today at $14.32. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $15.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.33, marking a -27.86% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential downside of 23% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Helmerich & Payne is up 8.26% in midday trading to $27.80. Shares opened today at $25.68. The company has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.50, marking a 18.77% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson maintained a Hold rating on HP, with a price target of $24.00, which reflects a potential downside of -7% from last closing price. Separately, on July 30, Evercore ISI’s James West upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $42.00.

