Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: Monitronics International (SCTY), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), LendingClub (LC), 3D Systems (DDD), Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

So far Saturday, May 22, NASDAQ is down -0.56% and the S&P is down -1.89%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS – Research Report).

Monitronics International is up 15.33% in midday trading to $8.20. Shares opened today at $7.11. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -9.32% in midday trading to $5.84. Shares opened today at $6.44. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $3.75, marking a -41.77% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $3.50, which represents a potential downside of 46% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $429K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 37 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is up 7.81% in midday trading to $13.81. Shares opened today at $12.81. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.25, marking a 26.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on LC, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 22, Wedbush’s Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $52.74K worth of LC shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on LendingClub has been positive based on 59 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

3D Systems is up 5.97% in midday trading to $27.14. Shares opened today at $25.61. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.25, marking a 6.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Noelle Dilts maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 17% from current levels. Separately, on May 11, Craig-Hallum’s Greg Palm upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $29.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $493.5K worth of DDD shares and purchased $101.3K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 72 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Oasis Petroleum is up 4.97% in midday trading to $85.61. Shares opened today at $81.56. The company has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $86.36. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $97.00, marking a 18.93% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derrick Whitfield reiterated a Buy rating on OAS, with a price target of $133.00, which implies an upside of 63% from current levels. Separately, on May 19, Wells Fargo’s Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $78.00.

