Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: MobileIron (MOBL), Calamp Crop (CAMP), Apache (APA), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

By Carrie Williams

So far Saturday, September 26, NASDAQ is up 10.05% and the S&P is up 6.14%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; MobileIron (MOBLResearch Report), Calamp Crop (CAMPResearch Report), Apache (APAResearch Report), Canadian Solar (CSIQResearch Report) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNMResearch Report).

MobileIron is up 9.57% in midday trading to $6.64. Shares opened today at $6.06. The company has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.08, marking a 0.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Hold rating on MOBL. Separately, on July 30, Barclays’ Raimo Lenschow maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $4.00.

Calamp Crop is down -8.72% in midday trading to $7.33. Shares opened today at $8.03. The company has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.71, marking a 20.92% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Sell rating on CAMP, with a price target of $5.60, which reflects a potential downside of -30% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Jefferies Co.’s George Notter maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.25. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Calamp Crop has been positive based on 19 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Apache is down -8.29% in midday trading to $9.85. Shares opened today at $10.74. The company has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.13, marking a 50.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Hold rating on APA, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 40% from current levels. Separately, on August 26, Evercore ISI’s Stephen Richardson upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $21.00.

Canadian Solar is up 7.66% in midday trading to $32.18. Shares opened today at $29.89. The company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $34.87. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.60, marking a 12.41% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CSIQ and a price target of $49.40, which represents a potential upside of 65% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 14, UBS’s Jon Windham maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is up 7.47% in midday trading to $9.21. Shares opened today at $8.57. The company has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $19.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $43.33, marking a 405.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on ATNM, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 192% from where the stock is currently trading.

