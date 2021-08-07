Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: Groupon (GRPN), Zogenix (ZGNX), Microvision (MVIS), Arena Pharma (ARNA), AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

So far Saturday, August 7, NASDAQ is down -0.16% and the S&P is up 0.4%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Groupon (GRPN – Research Report), Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report) and AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report).

Groupon is down -23.48% in midday trading to $30.61. Shares opened today at $40.00. The company has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $64.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $50.50, marking a 26.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, Barclays analyst Trevor Young initiated coverage with a Sell rating on GRPN and a price target of $35.00, which implies a downside of 13% from current levels. Separately, on June 11, Ascendiant Capital’s Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $70.00.

Zogenix is down -15.56% in midday trading to $14.27. Shares opened today at $16.90. The company has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $25.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $39.00, marking a 130.77% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Paul Matteis maintained a Buy rating on ZGNX, with a price target of $55.00, which implies an upside of 225% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Citigroup’s Neena Bitritto-Garg maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Zogenix has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is up 12.22% in midday trading to $15.44. Shares opened today at $13.76. The company has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $28.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Microvision has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arena Pharma is down -11.15% in midday trading to $55.16. Shares opened today at $62.08. The company has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $90.19. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $97.00, marking a 56.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth maintained a Buy rating on ARNA, with a price target of $98.00, which implies an upside of 58% from current levels.

AVEO Pharma is up 10.19% in midday trading to $5.95. Shares opened today at $5.40. The company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.33, marking a 276.48% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 252% from current levels.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>